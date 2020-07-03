

RICARDO KEVIN WILSON III "Ricky"

On June 8, 2020, the loving son of Sherrie R. Williams and the late Ricardo Kevin Wilson passed away at the age of 40. He was born on May 10, 1980, in Takoma Park, MD. He was educated and played sports in Montgomery and Prince George's counties' private and public school systems. At the time of his passing, he worked as a plumber, pipefitter and backflow specialist at the Veterans Medical Center in West Palm Beach, FL. Ricky was a gifted and talented musician who was passionate about sharing his music with his family, friends and community. Ricky is survived by his beloved mother, Sherrie R. Williams; grandmothers, Elaine Hood and Patricia Wilson; maternal great-grandmother Joann Woodson; step-siblings Tevin and Chenelle Wilson; aunts Michele, Tracey (Byron McDade), Joelle Williams and Adriene Wilson; uncles Brian Williams and Zachery and Leiair Wilson, as well as a host of other family and friends. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Heritage Memorial Cemetery 13472 Poplar Hill Rd. Waldorf, MD 20601.



