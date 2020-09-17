1/
RICARDO WHITTED
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICARDO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ricardo R. Whitted
Born Ricky Ricardo Whitted, on July 14, 1953 in Washington, DC unfortunately made his transition on Sunday, August 9, 2020 following a prolonged hospital stay at George Washington hospital. Ricardo was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Whitted. He is gratefully survived by his five children, Ricardo Miguel Allen, Omar Terrell Reaves, Ricardo Omar Whitted, Katreena Ayana Whitted Settle, Naomi Samara Whitted and his sister, Tracy Spivey along with many other family and friends. Interment services will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Tranquil Oaks Cremation Garden on September 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Interment
01:00 PM
Fort Lincoln Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved