

Ricardo R. Whitted

Born Ricky Ricardo Whitted, on July 14, 1953 in Washington, DC unfortunately made his transition on Sunday, August 9, 2020 following a prolonged hospital stay at George Washington hospital. Ricardo was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Whitted. He is gratefully survived by his five children, Ricardo Miguel Allen, Omar Terrell Reaves, Ricardo Omar Whitted, Katreena Ayana Whitted Settle, Naomi Samara Whitted and his sister, Tracy Spivey along with many other family and friends. Interment services will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Tranquil Oaks Cremation Garden on September 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store