Richard A. Brintzenhofe passed away very peacefully at his home in Damascus, MD on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Richard (Dick) is survived by his children Rebecca L. Faherty, Cynthia M. Sullivan, Karlynn M. BrintzenhofeSzoc, Kristen B. Kiernan, David G. Brintzenhofe, Danette T. Mertz, and his stepchildren John R. Bartley, James J. Bartley, Charles T. Bartley, and David W. Bartley. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Dick was a WWII veteran, a graduate from the University of Washington, and professionally, Dick was a retired Meteorologist who worked for NOAA and was a member of the Weather Support Group who supported NASA's manned space flight program in Washington DC. In 1956, he was a recipient of a Meritorious Service Award for his unusual courage and competence during a devastating tornado on June 27, 1955 in Scottsbluff, NE. He was lover of the east-coast and it's variance of weather and terrain, as well as an aviation enthusiast and a glider pilot. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 5, 2020
