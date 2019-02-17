

Richard Truman Adams II

"Rick" (Age 35)



Passed away at his home in Falls Church, VA., on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born on Christmas Eve in 1983 in Arlington, Va., he was the loving son of Richard T. Adams and the late Elizabeth Adams. He was preceeded in death by his grandparents, Wallace D. and Elizabeth I. Thompson and Truman and Margaret Adams.

In spite of Ricks diagnosis of Severe Mast Cell Activation Syndrome he attended George Mason University, loved both listening to music as well as attending concerts, internet gaming and the collecting of both comics and action figures. Rick also wrote stories on the internet, which he one day hoped to have published. The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA., on Wednesday, February 20 from 2 to 2:45 p.m., A graveside service will follow at National Memorial Park at 3 p.m. Rick, may you now be at peace, free of pain In the loving arms of your Mom, Love Forever Dad.