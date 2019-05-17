The Washington Post

Dr. Richard C. Ahlberg, Sr.  
(Age 95)  

Dr. Richard C. Ahlberg, Sr., who served as the first principal of Springbrook High School, passed away on May 2, 2019, at his home at The Village at Rockville. Dr. Ahlberg was a veteran of WWII and had a distinguished career in education administration in Montgomery County and the state of Maryland. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Wall (Edbert); his sons, Richard, Jr. and Robert; his daughter, Donna DeMattia (Philip); his grandson, John DeMattia; his step-daughter, Mary Cottrell; his step-son, Richard Shepherd; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia J. Horta, and his second wife, C. Jane Shepherd.
A celebration of life service will take place at The Village at Rockville on Saturday, May 25 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Village at Rockville or to St. Luke Lutheran Church in Silver Spring, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2019
