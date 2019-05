Dr. Richard C. Ahlberg, Sr.

(Age 95)

Dr. Richard C. Ahlberg, Sr., who served as the first principal of Springbrook High School, passed away on May 2, 2019, at his home at The Village at Rockville. Dr. Ahlberg was a veteran of WWII and had a distinguished career in education administration in Montgomery County and the state of Maryland. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Wall (Edbert); his sons, Richard, Jr. and Robert; his daughter, Donna DeMattia (Philip); his grandson, John DeMattia; his step-daughter, Mary Cottrell; his step-son, Richard Shepherd; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia J. Horta, and his second wife, C. Jane Shepherd.