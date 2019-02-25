RICHARD ALAN LOWIN Sr.

RICHARD ALAN LOWIN, SR.  

On Saturday, February 23, 2018, Richard Alan Lowin Sr. of Leesburg, Florida peacefully passed away. Richard was born on July 12, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York to John and Elsie Lowin. He dutifully served in the army during the Korean War for which he was awarded a Purple Heart. Richard was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brittney Ellis. Richard is survived by his six children, Carol Ford, Marlene Harrison, Richard Alan Lowin Jr., Gayle Ellis, Diane Thompson, Barbara Cogar; seven grandchildren, Tammy Wible, Thomas McCaffrey, David Robbins, Jennifer Porter, Erin Listman, Elaina Ellis, Michael Cogar; and eight great-grandchildren, Thomas McCaffrey, Leah Wible, Cope Wible, Abigail Listman, William Listman, Harley Robbins, Harper Robbins, McKenna Porter. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 25, 2019
