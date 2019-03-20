Richard Allen

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen.

 

Richard Jerome Allen, Sr.  

On Saturday March 16, 2019, Richard Jerome Allen, Sr. of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Mary Jeanne O'Malley-Allen; loving father of Patricia Jeanne Allen Rothgeb, John Michael Allen and the late Richard Jerome Allen, Jr. (Lily); grandfather of Gregory Taylor Rothgeb, Richard Jerome Allen, III and Cindy Marie Allen. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Friday, March 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20817 on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Private Interment will be held in Montgomery, AL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Benedictine Sisters, 916 Convent Road, Cullman, AL 35055 or to a . Please sign the family guestbook at:

logo
Funeral Home
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
(301) 948-6800
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations