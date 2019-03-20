Richard Jerome Allen, Sr.
On Saturday March 16, 2019, Richard Jerome Allen, Sr. of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Mary Jeanne O'Malley-Allen; loving father of Patricia Jeanne Allen Rothgeb, John Michael Allen and the late Richard Jerome Allen, Jr. (Lily); grandfather of Gregory Taylor Rothgeb, Richard Jerome Allen, III and Cindy Marie Allen. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Friday, March 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20817 on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Private Interment will be held in Montgomery, AL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Benedictine Sisters, 916 Convent Road, Cullman, AL 35055 or to a . Please sign the family guestbook at: