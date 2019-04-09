RICHARD EARL ALLEN
Went home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife Della; children, Richard Allen Jr., Towanda Coley (DeCarlo), Lowanda Allen and Lorenzo Allen; grandchildren, DeLaunte' Allen, D'Auna and Dajia Coley, Lorenzo Jr., Alana and Alonzo Allen and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing on Wednesday, April 10 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Kent Baptist Church, 7006 Flagstaff St., Landover, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemtery. Arrangements J. B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC.