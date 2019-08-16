

Barbara B. Day of Leonardtown MD, died at St Mary's Hospital, Leonardtown Maryland, November 25, 2015 following a brief illness, with her loving husband of 69 years, Richard A. Day, Jr. at her side. Barbara was born in Anderson, Indiana on January 21, 1925 to Elizabeth (Myers) and Walter Bingham. Barbara was an avid gardener, had served as a docent at London Town Historic Gardens in Edgewater, MD and was a life member of the Severna Park Garden Club. She and Richard established Heritage Engines and collected and exhibited their antique marine engines at shows throughout the country, putting many miles on their travel trailer. She served as a registrar at the Tuckahoe Steam and Gas show in Easton MD for more than 30 years. She and Dick spent summers on their boat, DayDreamer. Barbara was a kind, generous and loving mother who never had an unkind word and who always wanted to bring out the best in others.

Richard "Dick" A. Day, Jr. of Leonardtown, MD died July 9, 2019 after a long and productive life. Dick was born February 21, 1924 to Richard A. and Eva W. Day in Rhode Island. He served in the US Army Signal Corps in WWII in North Africa, Italy and the Philippines. After a brief stint running a family laundry business in Peterborough NH, he joined RCA as a technical representative to the USAF in the UK where he lived with his family for seven years. In 1957 he joined NSA and was among the first families to live in Fairwinds, Severna Park Md. In 1984 he and Barbara moved to Leonardtown MD. Dick was a 2009 inductee into the Cryptologic Center Hall of Fame. Except for the tragic loss of his two precious sons and then his beloved wife, he lived a happy, adventurous life and made friends wherever he went.

Barbara and Dick were the loving parents to the late Richard A, III, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Maryland, Charles County (Valerie Cease) and the late Jonathan (Margaret Broyles) and are survived by daughter Betsy Piner (Charlie) of Tabernacle NJ; grandchildren Gillian Piner (Michael Cuff) of Austin, TX, Richard A. Day, IV (Donna Miller) of La Plata, MD, Marcella Day pf Pittsburgh, PA, and great-grandchildren, Audrey and Savannah Day and Dorian Cuff.

A celebration of their lives will be held at the family home on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3 p.m.

Donations in Barbara and Richard's memories may be made to: Calvert County Marine Museum, PO Box 97, 14200 Solomons Island Road, Solomons, MD 20688; St. Mary's Nursing Center Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 904, Leonardtown, MD 20650