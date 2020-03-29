

RICHARD T. BAER "Dick"

Lt. Col., USAF (Ret.)



On Sunday March 22, 2020 beloved husband of the late Vickie Baer and devoted father of Millie Baer. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Max and Mildred Baer. He graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Arts and then received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with honors from University of North Carolina. He retired as a Lt. Col. from the United States Air Force and later retired from the United States Civil Service. Those who knew him loved his dry sense of humor, work ethic, caring heart and his love for procrastination. Services will be announced for a future date. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: