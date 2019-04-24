Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BAILEY RICAHRD LANE BAILEY Friends, colleagues, and employees of R. Lane Bailey mourn the passing of a brilliant, inspirational strategist and giant in the world of public affairs and communications. Lane ended his courageous battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA) on Friday, April 5, 2019. He leaves behind a legacy of creativity and innovation that influenced hundreds of those who worked for and with him in the office of Senator John D. Rockefeller IV, at the global public relations agency Golin, and at Advocom, the successful boutique public affairs firm Lane founded in 2011. Lane's generosity and kindness was limitless; he was a teacher, mentor, brother, father-figure and friend to people from all walks of life in West Virginia, Washington, DC, and all over the world. His joyful spirit and love of strategy and communications was infectious and motivated those around him to pursue ever bigger "big" ideas. Uniquely, Lane was gifted with the ability to, as one colleague said, "look around corners and into the hollows to what lay in the shadows that needed light." He was a sought-after reputation counselor called on by c-suite executives of the world's most influential companies and organizations, delivering game-changing campaigns and programs for leading global manufacturers and consumer brands. It was his dedication to public service that will have a particularly lasting impact, especially to the people of West Virginia. For more than 20 years, Lane used his political acumen and sense of justice to fight tirelessly on behalf of the people of his state. Knowing that a good paying job was a ticket to the middle class, he was passionate about bringing new investment and employment opportunities to the state. He leaves a lasting legacy of working hand-in-hand with Senator Jay Rockefeller to bring thousands of jobs to the state. For many years Lane lived in Fairfax Station, VA--and most recently in Fredericksburg, VA--but he was originally from Princeton, West Virginia. He graduated from Princeton High School, where he met his wife of nearly 50 years, Sharon Clark Bailey. After high school, he attended Concord University in Athens, W.V., graduating with a Bachelors of Political Science. This launched his many years of service to the state of West Virginia serving eight years in the West Virginia Governor's Office and then serving as Senator John D. Rockefeller IV's Chief of Staff for 15 years. Following his years of public service, Lane joined the private sector at The McGinn Group, and subsequently served as the Worldwide Director of Public Affairs at Golin for 13 years. An entrepreneurial spirit led Lane to start the Advocom Group in 2011, a successful boutique public affairs firm serving clients all over the world. Lane was the embodiment of human decency and professional dedication and he will forever serve as a guiding force for his "team". He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his sons, Andrew Bailey of Fredericksburg, V.A., and Matthew Bailey of Centreville, V.A. a brother, Lynn Bailey of Bluffton, S., and two granddaughters. A celebration of Lane's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Christ Church United Methodist Church, 1221 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the MSA Coalition or National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the MSA Coalition or National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).

