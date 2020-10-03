1/1
Richard Barry Schreibstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Barry Schreibstein  
On Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home and surrounded by his loving family, Richard Barry Schreibstein, peacefully passed away. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet (nee Korb); his adoring children Melissa (Eve) Schreibstein and Michael (Sara) Schreibstein; and his dear siblings, Scott H. (Christine) Schreibstein and Stacey C. (Shane) Paxman. He was dedicated to his family and loved being with people, especially his Janet, his wife of 48 years. Richard was known as a man of integrity, style, wisdom, and humor, a true mensch. A number of organizations benefited from his time and his leadership. An attorney, his clients appreciated his commitment, skill, and caring. His presence and his goodness will be missed by many. A virtual funeral service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please see Sol Levinson's website for information. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science, 633 Third Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10017.www.sollevinson.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
See Sol Levinson's website for information.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved