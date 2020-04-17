

RICHARD BARTON (AGE 96)



Of College Park MD; born on January 7, 1924 in St. Charles, MO passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Hillhaven Assisted Living Center, Adelphi MD. He married his loving wife, Georgia on November 24, 1950. It was a union which lasted over 69 years, producing four children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He loved his children but his eyes really lit up at the sight of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He attended all of their graduations and after school events such as baseball, basketball, and music. Husband of the late Georgia; Father of David and wife, Colleen of Germantown MD, Dennis and wife, Claire of Crofton MD, Donald and JoAnn of Deale MD, and Deborah of Greenbelt, MD who, as his sidekick was instrumental in helping he and Georgia navigate and enjoy their senior years; Grandfather of Jennifer Young and husband, Derek, Danielle Swimm and husband, Jeremy, Lisa Barton, and Robert Barton; great grandkids, Kylie, Mikey, Brandon, Jonathan and Isla Rose; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, sisters, and brothers. A private service and internment will take place Friday, April 17, at Maryland National Cemetery in Laurel MD.