Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD BERDAUS. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

BERDAUS RICHARD JOHN BERDAUS (Age 92) Of Winchester, VA, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at home with his family. Richard, "Dick," was born in Washington, DC on July 14, 1926, son of the late Joseph Berdaus and Barbara Becki Berdaus. He grew up in DC, and later lived in San Francisco and Syracuse before moving back to the Washington, DC area with his wife, Kay

BERDAUS RICHARD JOHN BERDAUS (Age 92) Of Winchester, VA, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at home with his family. Richard, "Dick," was born in Washington, DC on July 14, 1926, son of the late Joseph Berdaus and Barbara Becki Berdaus. He grew up in DC, and later lived in San Francisco and Syracuse before moving back to the Washington, DC area with his wife, Kay Smith Berdaus, where they lived for most of their married life before moving in later retirement to Winchester, VA. Dick was a veteran of World War II , stationed in Italy from 1944 until his honorable discharge in 1946 when he returned to Washington, DC. He attended George Washington University to study journalism before leaving school to help support his mother. He travelled to the west coast, where he met Kay, and later, after they returned to DC, he found his niche as a patent and trademark searcher. He retired at 75, and reveled in his retirement, delving into his great pleasures: reading (especially history, biographies, and politics), following sports, analyzing the news from all possible sources, working on crosswords and sudoku, staying on top of his weekly scratch and lottery tickets, delivering meals on wheels, and helping out with his grandchildren's chess clubs and other activities. He and Kay enjoyed wonderful trips together to Croatia, where Dick's parents were born, and to Spain, and traveled frequently to visit their daughters and their families. Dick's sense of humor and sense of fun were legendary among family and friends, as were his kindness and generosity. He was a rock for his family, the best of fathers, and he and Kay shared not only a loving marriage, but a deep friendship filled with appreciation and enjoyment of each other. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kay, of 58+ years, and their daughters, Lisa and her husband Dan Martin of Winchester, VA, Lois and her husband Nat Hughs of Atlanta, GA, and Elaine and her husband Gary Elder of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by much-loved grandchildren, Lauren Martin, Grant Elder, Cliff Martin (Meghan), Logan Elder Latraverse (Alex), Jackie Martin, and Delaney Elder, and great-grandchildren, Gus Martin and Lucy Martin, and by a large and close extended family he dearly loved, including sister-in-law Celeste Basile, brother-in-law Jack Baxter, nieces (Melody, Denise, Michelle, Susan, Jeanne, and Liz, and their spouses), nephews (Victor, Joe, Paul, Michael, and David, and their spouses), and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Dick is predeceased by his parents and his five brothers (Walter, Joe, Eddie, Rudy, and Bobby) and two sisters (Pauline and Alice). A Funeral Mass will be held June 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA, followed by a celebration of his life. The family thanks his physicians in Winchester and Atlanta, the nurses and doctors of Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center, the first responders, and the physical therapists in Winchester and Atlanta for all of their wonderful care, and also extends deep thanks to Sarah and Steve Miller, and the many other friends in Winchester and Atlanta who have offered invaluable support in so many kind and helpful ways. Memorials in his memory may be directed to , Catholic Charities U.S.A., s Family Support (WWFS), or CCAP Winchester. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome. comwww.ompsfuneralhome.com Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.