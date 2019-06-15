Guest Book View Sign Service Information Linnemann Funeral Home 30 Commonwealth Ave Erlanger , KY 41018 (859)-727-1250 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Evergreen Retirement Community 230 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati , OH View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Episcopal Church of Ascension and Holy Trinity 335 Burns Avenue Wyoming , OH View Map Send Flowers Notice

BERNARD RICHARD LYNN BERNARD Richard Lynn Bernard, retired National Security Agency Senior Executive, died on June 12, 2019, after valiantly battling leukemia. He was "Dad" to Ann Maris Bernard and "BFF" to her husband, Robert G. MacLachlan. He was "Grandad" to Elizbeth and Kirk Walda and Forrest and Leigh Cook. He was "Uncle Dick" to Cara McClelland and Devin Guerrero. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Gaines Bernard, daughter Jane E. Bernard, and sister Anne B. McClelland. Mr. Bernard was born on April 30, 1929 and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. He received an Electrical Engineering degree from the co-op Engineering Program at the University of Cincinnati in 1952 and then was awarded a Masters Degree in Engineering Administration from George Washington University in 1955. In 1975 he completed the Executive Course at the Federal Executive Institute. His military career included ROTC at the University of Cincinnati and service as an United States Air Force Officer assigned to NSA in 1953 and 1954. He was one of the first USAF Officers assigned as a computer maintenance engineer at NSA. Mr. Bernard was a resident of Silver Spring, Maryland for over 50 years, moving to Cincinnati Ohio in 2003. He retired as a Senior Executive from the National Security Agency in 1985 and then worked as a Senior ProgramManager at GTE Government Systems Corporation (now part of General Dynamics) until 1995. He returned to NSA to became a part time special consultant to the Center for Cryptologic History at NSA until his death. He authored several histories on some of his NSA activities and served as an advisor on NSA history matters and as an advisor to the Cryptologic Museum Foundation. While at NSA, Mr. Bernard initiated the engineering co-op program, managed several large systems development projects and headed several important organizations, as well as a major operations center. He was awarded the NSA Meritorious Civilian Award in 1982, and selected as a charter member of the Senior Cryptologic Executive Service in 1982. In 2018 he was inducted into the NSA Hall of Honor, created to pay special tribute to the pioneers and heroes who rendered distinguished service to American cryptology. The standards are high for induction into this great hall, and the men and women who have been inducted to the Hall of Honor are all greats in the once silent world of cryptology. Mr. Bernard was a member of the Phoenix Society (an NSA retiree organization), the Cryptologic Museum Foundation, several professional organizations, and the Church of Ascension and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. He enjoyed travel, photography, and golf. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Bernard will be held at the Episcopal Church of Ascension and Holy Trinity, 335 Burns Avenue, Wyoming, Ohio 45215 on Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow. The family will receive visitors at Evergreen Retirement Community, 230 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215 on Friday, June 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Manor House. Memorial contributions may be made to NSA Museum Foundation at PO Box 1682 Ft. George G. Meade MD 20755-9998. Online condolences to:

BERNARD RICHARD LYNN BERNARD Richard Lynn Bernard, retired National Security Agency Senior Executive, died on June 12, 2019, after valiantly battling leukemia. He was "Dad" to Ann Maris Bernard and "BFF" to her husband, Robert G. MacLachlan. He was "Grandad" to Elizbeth and Kirk Walda and Forrest and Leigh Cook. He was "Uncle Dick" to Cara McClelland and Devin Guerrero. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Gaines Bernard, daughter Jane E. Bernard, and sister Anne B. McClelland. Mr. Bernard was born on April 30, 1929 and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. He received an Electrical Engineering degree from the co-op Engineering Program at the University of Cincinnati in 1952 and then was awarded a Masters Degree in Engineering Administration from George Washington University in 1955. In 1975 he completed the Executive Course at the Federal Executive Institute. His military career included ROTC at the University of Cincinnati and service as an United States Air Force Officer assigned to NSA in 1953 and 1954. He was one of the first USAF Officers assigned as a computer maintenance engineer at NSA. Mr. Bernard was a resident of Silver Spring, Maryland for over 50 years, moving to Cincinnati Ohio in 2003. He retired as a Senior Executive from the National Security Agency in 1985 and then worked as a Senior ProgramManager at GTE Government Systems Corporation (now part of General Dynamics) until 1995. He returned to NSA to became a part time special consultant to the Center for Cryptologic History at NSA until his death. He authored several histories on some of his NSA activities and served as an advisor on NSA history matters and as an advisor to the Cryptologic Museum Foundation. While at NSA, Mr. Bernard initiated the engineering co-op program, managed several large systems development projects and headed several important organizations, as well as a major operations center. He was awarded the NSA Meritorious Civilian Award in 1982, and selected as a charter member of the Senior Cryptologic Executive Service in 1982. In 2018 he was inducted into the NSA Hall of Honor, created to pay special tribute to the pioneers and heroes who rendered distinguished service to American cryptology. The standards are high for induction into this great hall, and the men and women who have been inducted to the Hall of Honor are all greats in the once silent world of cryptology. Mr. Bernard was a member of the Phoenix Society (an NSA retiree organization), the Cryptologic Museum Foundation, several professional organizations, and the Church of Ascension and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. He enjoyed travel, photography, and golf. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Bernard will be held at the Episcopal Church of Ascension and Holy Trinity, 335 Burns Avenue, Wyoming, Ohio 45215 on Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow. The family will receive visitors at Evergreen Retirement Community, 230 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215 on Friday, June 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Manor House. Memorial contributions may be made to NSA Museum Foundation at PO Box 1682 Ft. George G. Meade MD 20755-9998. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com A small gathering in honor of Mr. Bernard will take place in Maryland at a later date. "Bye for now." "Bye for now." Published in The Washington Post on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close