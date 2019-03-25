RICHARD BIRN
On Saturday March 23, 2019, Richard Birn of Bethesda Maryland. Beloved husband of Jacqueline Mendels Birn, Devoted father of Daniel Franklin and Anne-Emanuelle Birn. Beloved brother of Donald S. Birn and cherished grandfather of Espie Francesca Krementsova. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday March 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Temple Sinai Congregation, 3100 Military Road, NW, Washington, DC 20015. Burial at Garden of Remembrance, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Family will be observing Shiva on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, starting at 3 p.m. until 5:15 p.m. at Carriage Hill of Bethesda, Sunroom, 5215 Cedar Lane Bethesda, Maryland 20814.
Contributions may be made to www.medicareforall.org/pages/donate
. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practice Committee of Greater Washington Contract.