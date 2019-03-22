Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD BOHAN.



Richard Hurley Bohan



Passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019 at the age of 77, surrounded by his family.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, the late Walter Bohan and Mary Connor, and his brothers Connor and baby Paul. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Ann Marie, son Patrick (Chanie Beckman), and his grandchildren, Noam and Nava. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Joy Bohan and Carol Merry. Affectionately known as uncle Richie to his surviving nieces and nephews: Jon, Kristyn, Jennifer and Brendan.

This devoted husband, father, and grandfather was born and raised in Washington, DC, and attended Montgomery College, where he excelled at commercial art. Over his 40 year career, he worked for several associations in the DC area and was the Production Manager of print publications. He also organized trade shows. He served in the Army National Guard and was an ER volunteer at Holy Cross Hospital. His hobbies included classic sports cars, boating on the Chesapeake Bay, and military history.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Catherine Laboure Church in Wheaton, MD, on Monday, March 25, at 11 followed by internment at St Gabriel's cemetery in Potomac, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 2025 E Street, N.W.

Washington, DC 20006. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at