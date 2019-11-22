

RICHARD JAMES BOUMA "Rick"



Passed away peacefully at his home on November 15, 2019 at age 71. Born in Arlington, Virginia to Robert Bouma and Evelyn Bertsch, Rick lived most of his early life in Bethesda, MD, graduating from Walt Whitman High School. After a brief time at college, Rick was drafted into the U.S. Army and attended basic training at Fort Polk LA. He was sent to Vietnam in 1969, serving in the 25th Infantry Division at Tï¿½ï¿½y Ninh, where he earned the Combat Infantryman Badge (CIB). After the Army, Rick graduated from West Virginia University and began a career in home building and renovation in Northern Virginia. Later, he founded and ran a successful residential home inspection business.

In his leisure time, Rick enjoyed fast cars, motorcycles and boats. He was a proud 20-year member of the Boozefighters Motorcycle Club and a charter member of Chapter 186. He also built and flew all manner of model aircraft and was an active member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics and the Northern Virginia Radio Control Club.

He is survived by his former wife and best friend, Michelle Bouma; by his sister, Susan Bouma Deerin; and by numerous nephews and grand nephews and nieces.