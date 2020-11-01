1/
RICHARD BOVE
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
RICHARD ROCCO BOVE  
Richard Rocco Bove, 78, of Alexandria, VA, passed away in Sparks, NV on October 19, 2020. Born August 13, 1942 in Hazleton, PA to the late James Bove and Genevieve DeLash Bove. Richard proudly served in the Marine Corps and retired from the Giant Dairy Plant as a Mechanical Engineer. Richard was the beloved husband of the late JoAnn Bove, loving and devoted father of Richard (Judy) Bove of Alexandria, VA, Lynn-Marie (Jim) Ray of Woodbridge, VA and Angela (Justin) Moore of Sparks, NV, proud grandfather of Allana (Katelyn), Cole, Stacy (Marcus), Brent, Hayley, Dylan, Ryan, Connor and Faith. He is survived by his brother Ronald (Julie) Bove and Robert Bove. Richard was preceded in death by his brother James Bove, and sisters Florence Galayda and Dolores Vaccaro.The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA. Interment will be in Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA on Friday, November 6th at 2:30 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
NOV
6
Interment
02:30 PM
Mount Comfort Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
