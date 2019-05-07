Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD BOWMAN. View Sign Service Information Demaine Funeral Home 520 South Washington Street Alexandria , VA 22314 (703)-549-0074 Send Flowers Notice

BOWMAN RICHARD C. BOWMAN Richard Carl Bowman, Maj. Gen. USAF, Ret., passed away from natural causes, at home, in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was 92 years old, a wonderful and much-loved husband, father and grandfather. General Bowman was born in Chicago. His parents were Carl E. Bowman and Lucile R. Bowman. Carl was an immigrant from Gotland, Sweden. From 1945-1949 Richard attended West Point. While at West Point he won the NCAA fencing championship. He graduated with a Bachelor of science degree and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. In 1950 he married Lois Hassenauer. They were married for 68 years, until his death. In 1951 was sent to Korea where he became the Flight Commander, 729th Bombardment Squadron in South Korea, and flew 55 missions in B-26 bomber in the Korean War . In 1954 he obtained his master's degree in industrial engineering and management in the Oklahoma State University. In 1955 was assigned to the first staff of the U.S. Air Force Academy, as staff training officer for the commandant of cadets and responsible for developing the airmanship training programs. He also served on the accreditation committee and organized and coached the cadet intercollegiate fencing team. From 1957-1959 he attended Harvard University and earned his Master's degree in public administration. In 1964 he received his Doctorate degree in political science. In 1959 he returned to the Air Force Academy faculty as an associate professor in the political science department. From 1964-65 he served as Military assistant to General Earle G. Wheeler, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. From 1966-67 he attended the National War College. From 1967-1973 served as Chief of Research and Analysis Division, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force. From 1973-1975 he served as Deputy defense adviser to U. S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization alliance, in Brussels, Belgium. He became a command pilot with 4,800 flying hours and promoted to major general August 1, 1975, with date of rank November 1, 1972. Retired on December 1, 1981. His awards include: Defense Distinguished Service Medal Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster Distinguished Flying Cross Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters Army Commendation Medal Air Force Commendation Medal Presidential Unit Citation emblem with oak leaf cluster Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation ribbon From the King of Norway: Commander with star of the Order of St. Olaf. 1981. From the Federal Republic of Germany: Knight Commander's Cross with Star, 1978. The last two were in connection with his work with the NATO alliance which helped to bring an end to the Cold War. Some of his volunteer activities included serving the Boy Scouts as Troop 680 Scoutmaster, and District Commissioner. For many years he served with the Mt. Vernon Knights of Columbus, including as Grand Knight. He was a lector at St. Louis Church and served on the parish building committee overseeing the construction of the Junior High School. Richard was a model train aficionado and loved planning and building his N-gauge train. He also loved to play the piano, and to sing at Mass. He continued throughout his life as a student of American and military history. Enjoyed boats and sailing. Was also a gardener and a birder and at the time of his death awaited the return of the hummingbirds. He is survived by Lois H. Bowman, his wife of 68 years; his daughters: Victoria (Chris) Smoke; Meg Runsdorf (Padraic Flaherty); Kristin Spencer; and Mary (John) Millikin, and his son, Richard, Jr. "Tod" (Cathy) Bowman. He had eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lucile Bowman, and his brother, John H. Bowman. Visitation Wed, May 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. Demaine Funeral Home, 520 South Washington St., Alexandria VA 22314. Funeral Mass Thurs, May 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2907 Popkins Lane, Alexandria, VA 22306. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Published in The Washington Post on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Harvard Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

