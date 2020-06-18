Richard Bernard Boyd, Sr., 81, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 of natural causes. Richard was born May 29,1939 in Brooklyn, NY to William Boyd, Sr. and Emily (Quartuccio) Boyd. He was the oldest of five children. Richard attended Power Memorial High School on a basketball scholarship. He graduated from St. Louis University in 1961 with a BA in Philosophy. Richard enlisted in the Navy, became a navigator for a P2 squadron, attained the rank of Lieutenant and served for five years. On July 28, 1962, Richard married Roberta (Dana) Boyd and they had five children. Richard and Roberta eventually settled in the Washington, DC area when Richard began working for the Office of Naval Intelligence. In 1975, he earned a Master's degree in System's Management. Richard was the Director of the Mission Planning and Analysis Center until his retirement in 1999. Richard continued to work after retiring. One of the highlights of his post retirement career was his role in the May 1999 search and discovery of the Israeli submarine, INS Dakar. Richard was forever grateful to have been part of this project. Richard is survived by his wife, Roberta and his children Kathleen (Putnam), Susan, Richard, Elizabeth (Sever) and Therese (Jeff). His role of Poppi to his nine grandchildren, Samuel, Zachary, Grace, Ryan, Sean, Stephen, Isabella, Julia and Anna, brought him great joy. Richard is survived by his four siblings, Barbara (Robert), William (Cheri), Larry (Rosemary) and Mary (Fred). Richard had a deep belief in education and service. He was a private, humble man who tended to avoid the spotlight. Since his death, many people have come forward to let us know how Richard quietly, yet significantly, impacted their lives. Richard was committed to family and country. He put his heart and soul into both and will be missed dearly. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.