The Washington Post

RICHARD BRAKE

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Service Information
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD
20745
(301)-567-9424
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

RICHARD W. BRAKE  

On Friday, July 5, 2019 of Oxon Hill, MD. The beloved husband of the late Virginia P. Brake; stepfather of Linda Kremer; grandfather of Edith Kratzer, Victoria Abel and Linda Stark. Also survived by three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to Richard's Celebration of Life on Monday, July 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, where his services will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 11 a.m. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Online guestbook available at
Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.