RICHARD W. BRAKE
On Friday, July 5, 2019 of Oxon Hill, MD. The beloved husband of the late Virginia P. Brake; stepfather of Linda Kremer; grandfather of Edith Kratzer, Victoria Abel and Linda Stark. Also survived by three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to Richard's Celebration of Life on Monday, July 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, where his services will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 11 a.m. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Online guestbook available at