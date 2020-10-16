BRAUNSTEIN RICHARD L. BRAUNSTEIN On Monday, October 5, 2020, Richard L. Braunstein, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 87. Richard (Dick) was born on September 13, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to Saul and Iris (Deutsch) Braunstein. After graduating from New York University, he received his law degree from Harvard Law School in 1957. He joined the New York Bar in 1958 and the District of Columbia Bar in 1959. Mr. Braunstein was introduced by his uncle, Seymour Deutsch, to Washington tax lawyer Bernard J. Long, joining Long's firm in 1958. In 1960 the Long firm merged with the Washington communications law firm, Dow, Lohnes and Albertson (DL&A), establishing for DL&A its corporate and tax practice. Mr. Braunstein practiced with DL&A (later known as DowLohnes, PLLC) until his retirement from the firm in 2014 when the firm merged with Cooley LLP. He became a partner of DL&A in 1965 and succeeded Mr. Long as leader of the corporate/tax practice. Mr. Braunstein ultimately led the firm in decades of expansion, becoming its senior partner and chairman. He led the establishment of New York and Atlanta offices, while representing many large communications companies and their owners. He possessed a keen intellect, but perhaps what set him apart was his unique ability to feel genuinely that his clients' business and tax issues were his own and to try to solve them with that mindset. After his retirement, Mr. Braunstein continued consulting on matters concerning some of his long-standing, and well-beloved clients. He enjoyed life-long friendships with his clients and colleagues. His loyalty, generosity, brilliant legal mind and boundless energy defined his many years of practice. Richard had a passion for classical music, and could be found under the tent at the Aspen Music Festival every summer. He was known for his kindness, generosity and compassionate spirit. Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Leslianne; his children, Karen (John) Burgett and Douglas (Julie); his sister Barbara; his four grandchildren, Noah, Justin and Grace Burgett and Brooke Braunstein, and by extended family members and friends. The family will hold a memorial service on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. via Zoom. The family requests donations in Richard's memory be sent to Children's National Hospital, 111 Michigan Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., 20010, https://childrensnational.org/givingRichard
