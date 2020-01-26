

RICHARD LOUIS BUILTA (AGE 90)



Richard "Dick" entered into eternal peace and rest at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of over 68 years, JoAnn M Builta. He was loving father to daughter Diann of Alexandria, VA, son Jim of Livonia, MI and son Kevin (Denise) of Rock Island, IL. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Danielle of Asheville, NC, Stephen (Shilpa) of Marietta, GA, Jonathan of Rock Island, IL, and Andre of Rock Island, IL.

Dick was born in Detroit, MI on October 28, 1929. He was a musician in the U. S. Navy from 1948-1952 and served aboard the USS Philippine Sea in the Korean War . He carried his love of music forward playing the tuba in volunteer bands for many years. He met JoAnn Young in California in 1950, just before shipping out to Korea. They were married on his return to shore duty in San Francisco in 1951.

Following his honorable discharge he worked at many jobs, such as bus driver, taxi driver, and chemist at an oil refinery, while he attended Wayne State University part time and eventually he received his B.S. degree in Psychology.

He then became a Survey Statistician for the U. S. Census Bureau with assignments in Detroit, Seattle, and Washington. After 20 years, he retired and worked at the Hechinger hardware store until 1996 when both Dick and JoAnn retired. He joined Aldersgate Church and he and JoAnn both became active in the church. Dick taught adult bible study, and worked on committees and sang in both Wesley Choir and Men of Note. He began to volunteer at the Mt. Vernon Hospital in 1999, and also at The Mt. Vernon Estate in 2006.

Dick was an avid bible student, and was blessed by his family, church, and his faith in Jesus Christ.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Alexandria, VA. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Special Olympics.