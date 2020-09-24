RICHARD WILLIAM BURRUSS "Will"
Richard William "Will" Burruss, age 22, passed away September 15, 2020, of an accidental drug overdose.He is survived by a host of loving relatives; his parents, Cynthia "Cyndi" Daron Burruss and Richard Duke Burruss; brother, Walter Grant Burruss, sister, Alyce Burruss, and two stepbrothers, Sasha and Alexei King. He also leaves behind his grandmothers Patricia Daron and Ellen Burruss; two nephews, Mateo and Lucas; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.Born on March 8, 1998, in Korce, Albania, Will became the adopted son of Cyndi and Duke in May 2000 and blessed their home. Will had an incredible smile that lit up a room and a warm easy-going personality. He had a silly, playful side and a kind nature that are among the many wonderful attributes we will all miss. Will was a free spirit; he enjoyed the outdoors, hanging out with friends and playing basketball and soccer.A Celebration of Life Candlelight Vigil will be held on Friday, September 25 at 6:45 p.m. at Van Dyke Park in Fairfax. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020.he family asks that you consider donations to Shatterproof.org
