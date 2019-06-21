The Washington Post

RICHARD C. BUMSTED PSD

RICHARD C. BUMSTED, PSD  

State Deputy Dale W. Trott expresses the condolences of the Maryland State Council Knights of Columbus upon the death of Past State Deputy Richard C. Bumsted, PSD Bumsted was State Deputy during the 1984-1986 State Council years.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236 on Sunday, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. A Rosary is scheduled for Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at a future date.

Published in The Washington Post on June 21, 2019
