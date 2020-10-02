RICHARD CARPENTER



Richard L. Carpenter

Died on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the age of 85. Born in Washington, DC, Mr. Carpenter was the youngest of six children born to the late Henry Carpenter, and the late Mary Elizabeth Edelin Carpenter. Rick graduated from Armstrong High School in 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving for three years as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S., Korea, and Japan. He met his future wife of 55 years, Ms. Garcia M. Cervera in New York City, and they were married in 1965. Richard graduated from Howard University with a degree in architecture. He worked as a licensed architect on municipal and private projects in Washington, DC and New York City. In 1970, he and his wife moved to Barbados, where Mr. Carpenter designed buildings for the Barbados Community College. He and his wife subsequently lived in New York City, before settling in Washington, DC. He served on the D.C. Building Code Advisory Committee, and was a member of the American Institute of Architects, as well as the Barbados Society of Architects. Richard was a devoted husband, son, brother, cousin, and uncle. His older brother Joseph Carpenter and his wife Ann of Washington, DC survive Mr. Carpenter, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and their children. His other beloved siblings, Marguerite, Horace, William (Bill) and Mildred preceded him in death. His wife Garcia Carpenter preceded him in death in May, 2020. Mr. and Mrs. Carpenter will be buried together at Arlington Cemetery at a future date.



