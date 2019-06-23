

Dr. Richard L. Carroll



Dr.Richard Lynn Carroll, 86, died peacefully on May 22, 2019 with his daughter Alena L. Carroll by his side. His son Park K. Carroll died of kidney failure in 1995. He was married to his wife, Gail H. Carroll for 48 years when she died in 2007. Dr. Carroll, who went by Lynn to friends, was a native of the Washington, DC area. He graduated in '51 from McKinley High School. He received a BA, MA and PhD from The George Washington University. Dr. Carroll proudly served in the US Military from 1951 to 1960. Dr. Carroll was also the Deputy Executive Director, the American Revolution Bicentennial Commission, planning the National Celebration in 1976. The family have a visitation at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, VA 22191, on June 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Then a service will be on June 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home. Please wear vibrant colors as we celebrate a vibrant life. Burial following at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. A reception for all at the Vienna Moose Lodge, Vienna, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The or Gary Sinise Foundation