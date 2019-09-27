

RICHARD WILLIAM CLELLAND, EdD



Richard William Clelland, EdD, gifted teacher and loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away, after a valiant battle with cancer, on September 6, 2019.

Richard was born on October 21, 1948 in Vallejo, California to Virgil and Gertrude (née Siner) Clelland. Because of his father's Air Force career, Richard spent his childhood moving throughout the US from military base to base, finally settling in Miami, Florida where he completed high school. He briefly attended Miami Dade College, where he met his wife Carmen Alicia Clelland (née Perez), and, ultimately, he graduated from the University of Florida, achieving a Bachelor, Master, and Doctor of Education.

Dr. Clelland, or "Mr. C." as he was known to students, was a dedicated educator, encouraging students to explore their personal strengths and overcome their learning challenges. He retired from Fairfax County Public Schools in 2008.

Richard Clelland loved nature and was happiest outdoors. For the past 30 years, he travelled to many national parks, reserves, and wilderness regions throughout the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica. He was a passionate botanist and conservationist, creating databases to record the plants and animals which inhabited protected natural environments. Richard was instrumental in developing the Sky Meadows Nature Guide ( www.skymeadows.info ) for Sky Meadows State Park.

Richard's greatest love was his family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Alicia; his daughter, Elvira Nicole Tifft (née Clelland); his son-in-law, Robert Tifft; and his grandsons, Devlyn, Aren, and Collin Tifft. For those who loved him, his wit, wisdom, and compassion will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, VA 20144.

A memorial gathering of his family and friends will be held in early November.