

RICHARD WALTER COFFMAN (Age 77)



Of Potomac, Maryland, died suddenly and unexpectedly on May 23, 2019. "Dick" was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 28, 1941, the son of Walter and Stella Coffman and older brother of Kathleen, Beth, Janet and James Coffman. He grew up in Bowling Green and Toledo, where he was an altar server, swam, played baseball and football, and graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School. He then attended Marquette University as a Navy ROTC cadet, graduating in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism.

Dick was commissioned in the Marine Corps in 1963 and served in Vietnam in 1966. He continued his military service for 31 years, retiring as a full colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve.

Dick met Jean Schell at Marquette. In 1964 she became his beloved wife and together they had a son Michael, daughter Lauren, and son Mark. Later there were ten grandchildren.

In 1967 Dick joined the Central Intelligence Agency, where during a distinguished 30-year career he served in a succession of increasingly responsible worldwide assignments.

Dick was a long-time communicant of Saint Raphael Catholic Church in Rockville, Maryland, where he functioned as sacristan, rising before dawn several times a week to open the church before daily mass. "He was always there, dedicated," remembered his pastor, Father Mike Salah. "When I would compliment him on that, he'd respond, "That's what a Marine would do.' He was such a good man."

Dick also had a passion for military history, especially that of the Civil War, of which he had encyclopedic knowledge. He frequently joined battlefield tours, and late in his life enthusiastically earned a master's degree in Military History from Norwich University.

Dick also served as a Director of the Marines' Memorial Association and as a leader of the McLean, Virginia, lunching and discussion group known as Tertulians.

Dick Coffman was outgoing and generous, a dedicated Catholic, a committed and able public servant, a man who loved and was very proud of his family, a wonderful friend, and a devoted master to his golden retriever Barkley.

A funeral mass for Dick will be held at Saint Raphael Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville, Maryland 20854 at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, 5 June 2019, followed by a reception at 12:30 p.m. at the Army-Navy Club, 901 17th Street N.W. in Washington, D.C. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later time.

Memorials in Dick's name may be directed to Saint Raphael Catholic Church.