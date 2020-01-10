Richard Linn Coleman, Jr. (Age 58)
Suddenly on January 6, 2020 of Monrovia; childhood sweetheart and loving 34 year husband of Joan Walker Coleman; adoring father of Kristen (Sajad), Kyle, and Keegan Coleman; grandfather of Caleb and Kolten Coleman; brother of Chuck Coleman (Ruth Holland) and the late Gail Perry; uncle of Kerriann Ford and Eric Perry, Sydney, Morgan and Johnny Walker, Nicole and Patrick Bieber; son-in-law of George and Kathy Walker, brother-in-law of John Walker, Janet Bieber. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd, Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Interment private. Arrangements, Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com