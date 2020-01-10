The Washington Post

RICHARD COLEMAN

Richard Linn Coleman, Jr. (Age 58)  

Suddenly on January 6, 2020 of Monrovia; childhood sweetheart and loving 34 year husband of Joan Walker Coleman; adoring father of Kristen (Sajad), Kyle, and Keegan Coleman; grandfather of Caleb and Kolten Coleman; brother of Chuck Coleman (Ruth Holland) and the late Gail Perry; uncle of Kerriann Ford and Eric Perry, Sydney, Morgan and Johnny Walker, Nicole and Patrick Bieber; son-in-law of George and Kathy Walker, brother-in-law of John Walker, Janet Bieber. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd, Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Interment private. Arrangements, Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 10, 2020
