RICHARD COLLINS (1945 - 2020)
Service Information
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of North Brentwood
4000 Wallace Road
Brentwood, MD
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of North Brentwood
4000 Wallace Road
Brentwood, MD
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:45 PM
MD Veterans Cemetery
Cheltenham, MD
Notice
RICHARD L. COLLINS  

Went home to be with the Lord on January 20, 2020. He is survived his devoted wife of 50 years, Sarah Collins; five loving children, Karen Harris, Krista Collins, Brian (Gwendolyn) Collins, Renard (Michelle) Blanchard and Richard Collins, Jr.; grandchildren, Nikia, Tierra, Brian, II, Rache', Renard, Jr., Rashaad, Richard, III, Tairen, and Nyla and other relatives. Friends may unite with the family on Friday, January 31, from 10 a.m. until time of Homegoing Celebration at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of North Brentwood, 4000 Wallace Rd., North Brentwood, MD. Interment on February 4 at 1:45 p.m. at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 29, 2020
bullet World War II
