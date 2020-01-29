RICHARD L. COLLINS
Went home to be with the Lord on January 20, 2020. He is survived his devoted wife of 50 years, Sarah Collins; five loving children, Karen Harris, Krista Collins, Brian (Gwendolyn) Collins, Renard (Michelle) Blanchard and Richard Collins, Jr.; grandchildren, Nikia, Tierra, Brian, II, Rache', Renard, Jr., Rashaad, Richard, III, Tairen, and Nyla and other relatives. Friends may unite with the family on Friday, January 31, from 10 a.m. until time of Homegoing Celebration at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of North Brentwood, 4000 Wallace Rd., North Brentwood, MD. Interment on February 4 at 1:45 p.m. at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.