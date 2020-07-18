RICHARD CONVERSANO

Or Copy this URL to Share



Richard A. Conversano

Passed peacefully in his home in Silver Spring, MD on June 22, 2020. Richard was born in Washington, DC and graduated from Walter Johnson High School. Richard had a gentle soul and gratefully lived a full life as the recipient of a successful heart and kidney transplant. Richard is survived by his siblings, Cynthia Conversano Bailey of Millsboro, DE; Andrew B. Conversano of Damascus, MD; John P. Conversano of Sterling, VA; and James T. Conversano of Silver Spring, MD. No public services planned.



