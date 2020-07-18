1/
RICHARD CONVERSANO
Richard A. Conversano  
Passed peacefully in his home in Silver Spring, MD on June 22, 2020. Richard was born in Washington, DC and graduated from Walter Johnson High School. Richard had a gentle soul and gratefully lived a full life as the recipient of a successful heart and kidney transplant. Richard is survived by his siblings, Cynthia Conversano Bailey of Millsboro, DE; Andrew B. Conversano of Damascus, MD; John P. Conversano of Sterling, VA; and James T. Conversano of Silver Spring, MD. No public services planned.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
