

Richard Earl Cox



Of Great Falls, Virginia died surrounded by his family and loved ones on April 8, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Kitty Cox and loving and devoted father of Kathy Allen (Gene), Karen Propheter (John), and Carolyn Brooks (Eric). His six grandchildren: Katherine and Rebecca Allen, Victoria and Christina Propheter, and Alexandra and Brandon Brooks. Richard was born in Covington, Kentucky on September 25, 1933. He served four years in the Air Force as a radio operator on B-29's. During the next 38 years, he held executive positions within IBM, Control Data Corporation, and GTSI. He was a 40-year member of McLean Baptist Church where he was a deacon, served as an usher, and taught English to international students. His greatest joy was spending time with his family which he loved dearly. A Funeral service will be streamed live on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12 noon. Friends may access the live stream link and sign the guestbook at