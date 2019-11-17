Richard Stirling Craig
Col. (Ret.) (Age 92)
Passed away November 8, 2019 in Ft. Belvoir, VA., beloved husband for 32 years of Linda Kolp Fife Craig. Dick was raised in Warrensburg, Mo., and attended West Point, graduating 1949. He served 30 years in the Army with tours in the Korean and Vietnam War
s and was awarded the Bronze Star
, Purple Heart
and 4 Legions of Merit. He rejoiced in teaching science and math at St. Mary's Academy and Archbp. O'Connell High School before retiring in 1992. In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by four children by his first wife, Mary Gay Woodruff Craig (d. 1982): Ben Richard Craig, PHD of Cleveland, the Rev. Lucy Ann Dure of Philadelphia, Melissa Craig Morse, LPCC of Sebastopol, CA and James W. Craig, RN of Budd Lake, NJ. Four children of Linda Craig: Michael Fife, Alison Fife, Lindsay Fife Storey and Terence Fife all of Alexandria, also deeply mourn Dick's loss, as well as 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Service of Celebration of Dick's Life at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 6800 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. to be followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. Inurnment will be held at Arlington Cemetery at a date to be determined.