RICHARD CULLEN (1938 - 2020)
Richard Eugene Cullen  

Passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Monday, April 13, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life of 60 years, Brigitte Petsch Cullen and their two children, Michael Cullen (Allison) and Johanna Pettrey (Jerry), as well as his brother, Peter Cullen (Laura), sister Patricia Colgan (Joseph) and numerous nieces and nephews. Endlessly curious, he was a voracious reader since childhood and a masterful storyteller. Starting as a computer programmer in the 60s then transitioning to the Federal Government, his management style at GSA and FAA touched many lives. His gregarious nature, Christian upbringing and love of teaching inspired him to volunteer within his local underserved community. The last act of his rich life was that of a late blooming artist. There will be a private celebration of his life with the scattering of his ashes. The family invites you to read his full obituary at https://www.keeneybasford.com/obituary/richard-cullen.
Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2020
