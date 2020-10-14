Richard DeCorps



Richard Austin DeCorps, Jr. CAPT., U.S.C.G (Ret.)

Richard Austin DeCorps, Captain USCG retired, passed away September 28, 2020, after a valiant 16-year battle with prostate cancer. He is survived by his best beloved wife Mary Jane of Falls Church, VA; his sister, Susan Harst, of Massillon, OH; and 10 nieces and nephews. His wife is most grateful to the staffs of Radiological Clinics of Georgia, Lombardi Clinic and Powhatan nursing home for their care and kindness through the years. Visitation will be held on October 16, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 1102 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 6420 Linway Terrace, Mclean, VA. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



