Richard Wilder DeNeane
(Age 71)
On Friday, February 15, 2019, of Brookeville, MD. Beloved husband of Patricia L. DeNeane; father of Karen A. LeJeune (Dennis) and Michael R. DeNeane (Lisa); grandfather of Courtney A. LeJeune and Ava G., Nathan M. and Evan R. DeNeane; brother of F. Edwin DeNeane and the late Doris O'Brien. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Tuesday, February 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Church, 2900 Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD, on Wednesday, February 20, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Robert Packard Center for ALS c/c Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 722, Baltimore, MD 21205.