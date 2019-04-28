RICHARD L. DeVAULT (Age 89)
CDR, USN (Ret)
On Thursday, April 18, 2019 of Kensington, formerly of Rockville and Brookeville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Sarah DeVault; loving father of Richard L. DeVault, Jr. (Susie), Charles J. DeVault (Trish) and Debra L. LaGasse (Al). Grandfather of Lorraine Kowalski, Allison McCarty (Brian), Grant LaGasse (Ashley), Justin DeVault (Christina), Tyler DeVault, Kelly DeVault, Hannah and Elizabeth DeVault. Mr. DeVault is also survived by his great grandchildren, Josephine, Scarlet and Owen Kowalski, Everleigh and Charlotte McCarty, Jackson DeVault, and Caroline LaGasse. Memorial service will be held at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 West Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions , National Capital Area, 3701 Pender Drive, #400, Fairfax, VA 22030. Please sign and view online family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com