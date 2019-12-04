

RICHARD T. DIVVER



It is with great sadness that the family of Richard T. Divver announce his passing on Monday, November 25, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Ursula; son, Richard; step children, Cindy Tucker (Larry), Scott Kirk (Leah), Monika McLeod (Thomas), Michael Breland, Robert Breland (Patricia); brothers, William and Michael Divver; and sister, Mildred Chiodo.

Dick will be remembered for his energy, enthusiasm, and work ethic.

Memorial services will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192 on December 8 at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in memory of Richard, https:alz.org/.