RICHARD A. DORFMANN
On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Richard "Dickie" Dorfmann of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Sheri Callicoat Dorfmann; devoted father of David Dorfmann, Pam Soorenko (Barry), Jonathan Dorfmann and Jo Crickenberger (Chuck); loving grandfather of Blake Hay (Jason), Erin Soorenko, Talia Soorenko, Kayci Dorfmann, Richie Dorfmann, Jonie Dorfmann and Seraphina Dorfmann. The family will be gathering to celebrate Richard's life on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 2 to 8:30 p.m., with Shiva in the evening at 201 Game Creek Drive, Rockville, MD 20850. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.