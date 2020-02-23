

Richard B. Drawbaugh

"Rick"



Rick Drawbaugh passed away at home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He proudly served his country for 23 years.

Rick was born in 1949 to John and Norma Drawbaugh in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. His family was small but devoted to one another. Rick graduated from the University of Pittsburg and continued his education, ultimately obtaining his Ph.D., from the University of Rhode Island. A patriot like his father Rick served over 20 years in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Colonel. Those who knew him best described Rick as a bright shining star who positively impacted those around him. Setting high standards for himself, Rick sought to bring out the best in others to help them realize their full potential. Married to Suzanne Drawbaugh in 1984, he was a devoted and loving husband.

Rick was a loyal member of the Phi Gamma Delta. He enjoyed sports of all kinds as a participant or supportive spectator. Rick was an avid reader and remained curious and interested in the world around him.

Surviving family includes his wife, Suzanne, Mr. and Mrs. Dick Shepley of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and his brother-in-law, Kevin Thornton.

In place of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the .

A Celebration of Rick's Life will be in San Antonio, Texas, location, date, time, to be determined.