

Richard Franklin Dudley (Age 66)



Of Darnestown, Maryland passed away on May 5, 2019 after a 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Richard was born in Starkville, MS and lived in Mount Ulla, NC; Amarillo, TX; and Adelphi, MD before settling in Darnestown, MD. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maryland at College Park and earned his Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech.

Richard was an incredibly talented, humble, authentic, and passionate man. He worked over 40 years as an engineer with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission before retiring in 2014. He was a respected mentor to many. Richard brought joy and expertise to everything he did; he enjoyed fishing, bike riding, traveling, and solving problems of all types.

Richard's main passion in life was his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Wendy; his two sons, Steven and Robert of whom he was immensely proud; and two beloved daughters-in-law, Taryn and Rebecca. He will also be missed by his extended family and friends. Family was a point of pride for Richard, and he continues to make his family happy and proud.