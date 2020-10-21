RICHARD DUNCAN

DUNCAN Richard Ray Duncan Richard Ray Duncan, 89, was born on August 30, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio and passed away on October 16, 202. His parents were Ray (Rhea) Howard Duncan and Sarah Emma (Swing) Duncan. His family moved to Winchester in 1934, where his father, along with siblings, started Duncan Bros. Tire Co. Richard attended Winchester City schools and graduated from John Handley High School in the class of 1950. After graduating, Richard furthered his education by attending Lynchburg College, Washington & Lee University and Ohio University where he earned B.A. and Masters Degrees in History. He then went to The Ohio State University, where he earned his P.H.D. Degree in History in 1963. Following graduation from The Ohio State University, Richard started his teaching career at Kent State University. Then followed teaching positions at The Ohio State University, the University of Richmond and finally at Georgetown University. He was on the faculty there for 33 years, retiring in 2000 as "Professor Emeritus". In addition to teaching, Richard served as Editor for the Maryland Historical Magazine for seven years. He contributed numerous articles to scholarly journals and books. He also authored and published several books which were focused on the American Civil War period. One of his books was "Lee's Endangered Left" (A History Book Club selection). Another was "Beleaguered Winchester" a fascinating account of Winchester's survival during and after the Civil War. Locally, following the death of his father, "Ray" Duncan, Richard became Chairman of the Board of Directors of Duncan Bros. Tire Co., the family business. Richard is survived by a sister, Janet (Duncan) Riddick and her husband T. Earl Riddick, along with a niece Beth (Riddick) Drummonds, her husband Chuck and their two daughters, Emma and Caroline Drummonds. Richard was a resident of Westminster Canterbury since 2018. His family is very thankful for the wonderful treatment Richard received while living there, especially Linda and the other nurses, Kelly and the other aides in the Dogwood Court. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery, 305 E. Boscawen Street, Winchester, Virginia, with The Rev. Webster S. Gibson officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice
