

Richard L. Durst



On January 31, 2020, Richard L. Durst of Canton, Georgia and Sanibel Island, Fl. (formerly of Potomac, Maryland) passed away from cardiac arrest due to complications of cancer. Dick was born in Washington, DC in 1930. He attended McKinley High School in D.C., the University of Maryland and graduated from Western Maryland College in Westminster, Maryland. He was predeceased by his parents, Bessie Bay Johnson and Vernon Durst, his son, Bradley Conrad Durst, and his brother, Harold Durst. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Joanne (Siehler) Durst, his sons, Jeffrey Durst (Jeanne Boos) and Steven Durst (Catherine Hodges), his daughter-in-law, Robin (Faller) Durst, his sister, Louise Russell and his grandchildren, Bethany Durst, Brandy Durst, Maggie Durst and Hunter Durst. After his initial career in the research and development business, he developed property in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware. He was an avid collector of antiques. He was a decorated Korean War Combat Infantry Officer.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.