

Richard Adams Eichner "Ad"



Died on October 17, 2019 at his home in Alexandria, Virginia. He was 66 years old. Mr. Eichner was a native of Richmond, Virginia; he was a 1971 graduate of St. Christopher's School; a 1975 graduate of Cornell University; and a 1980 graduate of both the University of Virginia Law School and the Colgate Darden School of Business.

Mr. Eichner co-founded Ritter & Eichner, a public finance law firm, in 1991 in Washington, D.C. Throughout his career he specialized in tax-exempt financing involving multifamily housing. He played a leading role in developing new structures for housing bonds, and was a lecturer and panelist at many housing finance workshops and events. He was proud of the impact of the work that he did in facilitating more low-income housing for families in poverty.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Wade Eichner of Richmond, his two sisters, Katy Stewart (Bill) of Fredericksburg, and Patty Mouer (Joe) of Asheville, North Carolina, his ex-wife, Jill Martin of Alexandria, and their three children: Kyle Eichner (Ian Evans) of Cambridge, Massachusetts, James Eichner of Alexandria, and Alexan "Sasha" Martin-Eichner of Chicago, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the National Arboretum.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Church, Alexandria, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. Burial will be later in Temple Hill, Geneseo, New York.