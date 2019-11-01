The Washington Post

Richard Ellis  

On October 19, 2019, the beloved husband of Diane M. Ellis and the late Josephine Trovia Ellis, devoted father of Theresa Rygiel, Richard Ellis, III, David Ellis and the late Kathryn Beavers, brother of Michael Ellis and Mary Ann Binkley, also survived by his grandchildren; Amanda, Heather, Sara, Jackson, Taylor and Jordan, and cousins; Hugh Heishman, Stan Heishman, Col. Gary Ellis, Bunky Kloman, that have been together since childhood. Richard rose to the pinnacle of his career designing buildings, banks, hospitals - 55-year IBEW, He worked in Europe for Corps of Engineers, taught school in NC, piloted his Cessna, boated most of his life, loved his children, grandchildren, football and poker. He also spent time at the White House while his father worked there, meeting Harry Truman. He had many stories to tell. Diane took care of him, cherished their time together, and then God took him home. "Farewell my beautiful boy". A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society. Online condolences may be made at:
