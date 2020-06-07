RICHARD EPSTEIN
Dr. Richard S. Epstein  
Richard S. Epstein, M.D., died May 8, 2020 at age 80. A graduate of Yale University and Washington University Medical School, he practiced general and forensic psychiatry in Bethesda for 51 years. He wrote a book, "Keeping Boundaries" and many articles published in psychiatric journals. He was president of local psychiatric societies and a trustee of the American Psychiatric Association. He also wrote a Torah which was donated to Chabad of Potomac where he was member.Dr. Epstein is survived by his beloved wife, Judith C Marcus, and children, Rachel Fargason, M.D., and husband, C.A. Fargason, M.D., Jr, Jonathan Epstein and wife, Susan Schatten, Jessica Epstein and nine grandchildren. Services were previously held.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 6, 2020
Rich, you left us way to soon and you are sorely missed. You were a righteous man, kind and gentle. I feel fortunate to have known you.
Robin Cook
Friend
