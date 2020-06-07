

Dr. Richard S. Epstein

Richard S. Epstein, M.D., died May 8, 2020 at age 80. A graduate of Yale University and Washington University Medical School, he practiced general and forensic psychiatry in Bethesda for 51 years. He wrote a book, "Keeping Boundaries" and many articles published in psychiatric journals. He was president of local psychiatric societies and a trustee of the American Psychiatric Association. He also wrote a Torah which was donated to Chabad of Potomac where he was member.Dr. Epstein is survived by his beloved wife, Judith C Marcus, and children, Rachel Fargason, M.D., and husband, C.A. Fargason, M.D., Jr, Jonathan Epstein and wife, Susan Schatten, Jessica Epstein and nine grandchildren. Services were previously held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store