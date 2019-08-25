Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C. 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax , VA 22032 (703)-425-9702 Send Flowers Notice

ERNST Dr. Richard James Ernst Dr. Richard James (Dick) Ernst, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary educator, passed away in his sleep on August 15, 2019 in Springfield, Virginia. He was 86. Dr. Ernst was born on February 3, 1933 and grew up in Niagara, Wisconsin. In 1949, he and his parents moved to Largo, Florida where he graduated from Largo High School. Dr. Ernst graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Math in 1956 and received his Masters of Education in Administration in 1959. He received his Doctorate of Education from Florida State University in 1965. Dr. Ernst served his country in the U.S. Army at Fort Huachuca, Arizona from 1956 - 1958. A life-long educator, Dr. Ernst taught math at St. Petersburg High School then served as a math instructor, Assistant Dean of Instruction, and Dean of Academic Affairs for St. Petersburg Junior College from 1963 - 1968. In 1968, Dr. Ernst was named the President of Northern Virginia Community College where he served for 30 years until his retirement in 1998. He oversaw the growth of the college from a small warehouse to six campuses, becoming the second-largest community college in the nation serving 65 thousand credit students and serving one quarter million individuals annually through a variety of non-credit programs and services. He was proud to open the doors of educational opportunity to all who were seeking it, regardless of their ability to pay or their citizenship. Dr. Ernst was a long-time member of Providence Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder and singing in the choir. He had a passion for sports as a 4-letter athlete in track, football, basketball, and baseball. In his later years he was a highly successful athlete, winning many Senior Olympic gold and silver medals in basketball and track. Dr. Ernst was married to Elizabeth McGeachy Ernst for 52 years until her death in 2012. He is survived by his daughter, Maribeth Ernst Luftglass and son-in-law, Robert Luftglass of Fairfax, VA; his daughter, Terrie McClure of Manassas, VA; his son, Richard James Ernst, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Ernst of Fredericksburg, VA; his grandchildren, Jacob Luftglass of Los Angeles, CA, David Luftglass of Springfield, VA, Adam Luftglass of Fairfax, VA, Blair McAvoy of Charlottesville, VA, Shannon McAvoy of Fairfax, VA, Rose Ernst, Susan Ernst, and Richard J. Ernst III of Fredericksburg, VA His memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Providence Presbyterian Church in Fairfax, VA. Donations in his honor can be made to The Richard J. Ernst Scholarship Fund, Northern Virginia Community College Foundation. See:https://

