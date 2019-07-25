The Washington Post

RICHARD EVANS (1952 - 2019)
RICHARD DEAN EVANS "Rick" (Age 66)  

Died on July 23, 2019. Husband of Cheryl Ann (Peacock) Evans; father to Deanna M. Evans, Richard Dean Evans, Jr. (Kayla) and Joseph C. "Joey" Evans; beloved brother of Dave Evans (Betty), Bobby Evans (Cathy) and Patty Evans-Pech; Grandpa and Papa to AJ Daryl, Paisley Rae, Richard Dean III, Arianna Grace, along with many nieces and nephews and by his faithful companion dog, Patch. Rick was predeceased by his parents, the late Margaret and James Evans. Viewing will be held on Fri. July 26 at LifePoint Church, 10395 Berry Rd., Waldorf, MD from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Services will follow at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Online condolences

Published in The Washington Post on July 25, 2019
